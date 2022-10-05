Mint Explainer: The message in missiles North Korea fired over Japan4 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 02:51 PM IST
- After the failure of his negotiations with Trump in 2019, Kim Jong Un has undone many of the self-imposed restrictions.
North Korea has just launched a nuclear-capable missile over Japan for the first time in five years. Since the start of this year, the rogue nuclear state has unleashed a barrage of missile tests in a worrying display of its military capabilities with some believing that a nuclear test is imminent. Mint breaks down the developments in North Korea’s nuclear program: