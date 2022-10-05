Mint Explainer: The message in missile North Korea fired over Japan

The country’s history with nuclear power goes back to the 1950’s when the Soviet Union gave North Korea nuclear technology for peaceful purposes. The country developed a weapons program in secrecy during the 1970s and 1980s despite joining international frameworks like the Non-Proliferation Treaty. Pakistan played a crucial role in this process and provided nuclear designs and technology in exchange for help with its missile program. The program came in the international spotlight after the International Atomic Energy Agency accused the country of lying to its technicians and developing plutonium for nuclear weapons. In 1994, the US intelligence agencies argued that Pyongyang had enough plutonium for a nuclear bomb. This spiralled into a series of crises that were occasionally resolved through diplomacy with parties like the United States and South Korea before North Korea resumed testing again. The country also conducted its first nuclear test in 2006 and has conducted six so far.