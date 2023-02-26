Mint Explainer: The need to look beyond the big lithium find

At a time the world is looking for alternatives to hydrocarbons, India has struck lithium in Jammu and Kashmir. The reserves are potentially a gamechanger for the country over the long term, but global experience suggests it may take at least a decade to begin effective mining -- if at all. In the meantime, India needs to craft a viable lithium sourcing strategy, for both its immediate future and the long term. The country needs to move up the value chain, setting up lithium refining facilities for itself and the world to rival China, now the world's lithium refining capital. In the long term, it needs to attract its private and public sectors into lithium exploration and mining, in India and abroad.