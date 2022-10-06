Mint Explainer: The next-gen telecom will be anything but ordinary4 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 02:29 PM IST
- 6G will be transformative for India, from predicting weather patterns to managing welfare schemes.
Even as India rings in 5G, the world has already begun work on 6G, the exponentially faster sixth generation of wireless technology aimed to offer limitless connectivity. From accurate rain predictions to seamless supervision of welfare schemes to streamlining logistics chains, 6G may turn out to be a game-changer for the Indian economy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to make India one of the early adopters of 6G, though the technology itself is only expected to become a reality by 2030 globally.