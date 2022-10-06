Mint Explainer: The next-gen telecom will be anything but ordinary

Network and telecommunications giant Ericsson believes 6G will make it possible for the world to transition to a “cyber-physical continuum", blurring the boundaries between the real and the digital worlds. It says 6G “should not only connect humans and machines but be able to fully merge realities to allow seamless and immersive experiences". That would make it possible to analyse and simulate events and processes, enabling predictions with accuracy and precision. This would be realized by sensors in the physical world sending data for digital representation in real time. “Actuators in the real world (will) carry out commands from intelligent agents in the digital world," says Ericsson.

