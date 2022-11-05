Mint Explainer: The price we pay for our love of private schools3 min read . Updated: 05 Nov 2022, 12:47 AM IST
- Budget private schools have mushroomed, but there are drawbacks and consequences.
Budget private schools are stepping in to fill the vacuum in education in India and across the world, says Unesco’s Global Education Monitoring Report. However, learning outcomes at many of these schools fall short of desired levels. The Indian government, and the states, must do much more in monitoring curriculum and regulating education, finds the study. There is another challenge too: The spread of private education may widen disparities between the middle classes and the poor on the one hand, and urban and rural centres on the other. In other words, it may perpetuate socio-economic inequities in India.