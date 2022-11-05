Mint Explainer: The price we pay for our love of private schools

India has tried to make private education more egalitarian and diverse, points out the report. The Right to Education Act mandates that 25% enrolment in private unaided schools should be from children with a socio-economically disadvantaged background. India has also seen rapid growth of cheaper budget schools, taking private education to the masses, as the student enrolment numbers indicate. Still, private education may have only deepened socio-economic disparities in India. First, there are disparities between urban and rural areas. “Children in rural areas and from scheduled tribes were half as likely to use the private provision as those in urban areas and non-designated social groups," the report says. In India, children from the richest quintile were seven times as likely (63%) as children from the poorest quintile (9%) to attend private institutions, points out the report. Remember, the privileged attend elite institutions. It explains why learning outcomes are better in urban settings. For instance, it has been found that Grade 5 private school students in metropolitan areas have higher scores than those in smaller towns and villages.