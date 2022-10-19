Mint Explainer: The probables who can replace Liz Truss

Faced with calls to resign, Truss has unceremoniously dumped Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor as a desperate measure. She has been forced to turn to Jeremy Hunt, an experienced former foreign minister, who voted for Rishi Sunak in the recent leadership race. Hunt has reversed many of Truss’s decisions to cut taxes. In a violation of a major campaign promise, the government will now hike, and not cut, the rate of corporation tax. Hunt has also called for government departments to cut spending levels. In response, markets have calmed significantly. However, Truss’s signature economic plans, which were supposed to be a hallmark of her government, have been junked. Commentators have questioned how long she can hope to go on.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}