Mint Explainer: The shadows that loom over India-UK FTA. Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 10:07 AM IST
- Do not place high hopes on skilled worker immigration to the UK.
British home secretary Suella Braverman recently expressed her discomfort about “open borders" with India, casting a shadow over the two countries' negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA). Some experts say the UK has more jobs than job seekers, and skilled immigrants could fix its productivity crisis. Well, yes and no. The abundance of jobs has roots in the quantitative easing (QE) programme that the Bank of England kicked off after the global financial crisis in 2008, which never really got reversed. But things may change soon. Meanwhile, reports suggest an FTA, if it happens soon, will be watered down over migration and other thorny issues including tariffs.