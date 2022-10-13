Mint Explainer: The shadows that loom over India-UK FTA

Some experts say the UK needs to import skilled professionals from India and plug a supply deficit to tamp down prices and boost productivity. The UK’s historically low unemployment rate – at 3.5% in August, the lowest since 1974 – is highlighted to support this proposition. However, the reality is more complex. First, once the British central bank reverses its quantitative easing (QE) programme that's running for over a decade now, the job market is also likely to cool off. Second, employment growth in the UK – and some other OECD countries as well – is driven by low productivity and low-wage jobs, says a 2019 OECD report. Former British prime minister Boris Johnson admitted as much in 2021. So, the opportunities for skilled professionals may be relatively more limited.