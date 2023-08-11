Mint Explainer: The significance of India's quest for rare earth elements
Summary
- They are crucial to helping the country transition to clean energy and become a manufacturing hub for semiconductors and other electronics
Minerals containing rare earth elements have become some of the most prized resources globally as countries rush to develop semiconductor industries and transition to clean energy. The Indian government, too, is looking to increase domestic production of rare earth elements. Here’s a look at the state of the country’s rare earth reserves.