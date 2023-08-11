Mint Explainer: The significance of India's quest for rare earth elements

What steps has the government taken to boost rare earth mineral exploration and production?

AMD is exploring coastal, inland and riverine areas of the country for heavy mineral resources, including monazite and xenotime. Since the sources of rare earth minerals in India are radioactive, IREL (formerly Indian Rare Earths Ltd), a unit of the DAE, has been tasked with producing rare earth minerals in India. It has established mining, beneficiation, processing and separation, and extraction capacities. In June, the ministry of mines released a list of 33 minerals critical to the economy. The list also includes several rare earth elements.