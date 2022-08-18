Mint Explainer: The supply chain is dead. Long live the supply chain

Supply chains led to deindustrialisation of the North and industrialisation of the South. So much so that just-in-time supply chains made it possible for companies in rich countries to stock only what they immediately needed, relying on the supple and quick supply chains originating in low-cost countries to replenish stocks as orders came in. Companies in rich countries saved money from not having to keep large inventories and build warehouses. As production spread over the world, each part got to do what it could do the best and the cheapest. Supply chains helped rich countries focus on advanced manufacturing, technological research, marketing, etc.