Mint Explainer: The trouble with America's 2% inflation target

The US Federal Reserve is meeting at a time domestic inflation has ebbed, but the war against rising prices is still on. The US economy expanded at a faster pace than expected in the December quarter and the job market remains strong. Now, the Fed will be wary of going overboard with interest rate hikes, but its relentless pursuit of a 2% inflation rate may just tip the US into a recession. If the Fed is more flexible with its inflation target in the near to medium term, it may reduce the economic pain for the US, and the world. The Fed hiked interest rate seven times in 2022 alone, a whopping 425 basis points, raising the target federal funds rate range to 4.25%-4.5%.