Mint Explainer: The UK-Japan-Italy fighter jet will shake the defence market2 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2022, 01:22 PM IST
- The sixth-generation jet will offer the possibility of exports to the Indo-Pacific countries.
Japan, the United Kingdom and Italy have announced a major effort to design and build a sixth-generation fighter aircraft. This development, which marks the first trilateral defence project of this magnitude between the three countries, reflects a major shift in the global defence market.