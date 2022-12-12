Japan, the United Kingdom and Italy have announced a major effort to design and build a sixth-generation fighter aircraft. This development, which marks the first trilateral defence project of this magnitude between the three countries, reflects a major shift in the global defence market.

1. The three countries recently announced a new Global Combat Air Programme, a joint effort to develop a cutting-edge sixth-generation fighter jet. The program will aim to develop an advanced fighter by 2035, with development of the jet set to begin in 2024.

2. The jet will be developed by three major defence firms: UK’s BAE, Japan’s Mitsubishi and Italy’s Leonardo. All three countries will share technologies, expertise and the cost.

3. According to reports, the fighter is expected to possess advanced sensors, hypersonic weapons and cutting-edge artificial intelligence capabilities. The programme will merge Japan’s F-X programme with the existing Tempest programme run by Italy and the UK.

4. It marks a brave new step for the three partners. Japan, in particular, has been reliant on American weapons systems for its security. Its decision to develop a fighter with the UK and Italy speaks of Tokyo’s desire to develop its own defence and design capabilities.

5. For the UK, this fighter jet represents a major step in its Indo-Pacific pivot. Last year, it concluded the landmark AUKUS nuclear submarine accord with Australia and the United States.

6. The project also has major economic upsides and is expected to create thousands of jobs in the defence industry. This was a big concern for the UK. An additional attraction is the possibility of exports to the rest of the Indo-Pacific countries.

7. Meanwhile, the US will continue the development of its own sixth-generation fighter programme. Washington has announced its support for the programme. London, Rome and Tokyo are still part of America’s fifth-generation F-35 fighter jet programme.

8. The jet is expected to match efforts by France, Germany and Spain, who are also collaborating on a next-generation fighter. Russia and China are also developing their respective fighter jet capabilities.

