Mint Explainer: The US Act that sparked tensions over Taiwan again

Beijing has raised temperatures across the Taiwan Strait yet again by sending dozens of fighter jets and reconnaissance aircraft across the median line of the Strait. This move follows closely on the heels of Washington passing the National Defence Authorization Act of 2023.
The latest crisis over Taiwan stems from the expansive defence commitments made by Washington to Taiwan in this latest Act. The focus is clearly to “delay, degrade and deny" attempts by China’s armed forces to militarily pressure or attack Taiwan.
The Act calls for sweeping reviews into everything from Taiwan’s defence preparedness and civilian defence measures to the island’s acquisition of the military platforms necessary to ensure military preparedness. Washington is attempting to understand the island nation’s defence readiness and how it can plug the gaps in Taipei’s military efforts.
The Act authorizes upto $2 billion dollars in loans for Taiwan’s defence preparedness. It also calls for the creation of a multi-year defence readiness program to help modernise the country’s armed forces.
Finally, the Act also calls for fast-tracking military sales to Taiwan through the Foreign Military Sales Program. Taipei, for its part, welcomed this show of support from Washington, which is its chief military guarantor.
However, Beijing’s response has been one of extreme displeasure. The new law, argued China’s foreign ministry, “ignores the facts to exaggerate a ‘China threat’, wantonly interferes in China’s internal affairs and attacks and smears the Chinese Communist Party, which are serious political provocations".
It was after this that Beijing sent 71 PLA aircraft and 7 naval vessels to regions surrounding Taiwan, according to the country’s ministry of defence. 47 of these aircraft crossed the median line of the Strait and entered Taiwan’s Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ)
This represents the largest military provocation by Beijing since its August military drills near the island country, which had just hosted US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. During a series of exercises stretching over days, China sent more than 200 aircraft and around 50 naval vessels in the region surrounding Taiwan.
The latest set of exercises indicates that a stepped-up Chinese military presence may increasingly become the norm around the Taiwan Strait as Washington and Taipei resolve to deepen their bilateral defence ties. Beijing’s objective seems to be to slam the brakes on a growing closeness between the island nation it claims as its own and its great rival for influence in Asia.
