Mint Explainer: The win-win case for foreign university campuses in India4 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 02:09 AM IST
- Top skilling for India, wider footprint for foreign universities.
India has unveiled draft norms for foreign universities keen on setting up a campus here. These are intended to be light-touch regulations promising considerable autonomy to the best global institutions as long as they deliver quality education. Many reputed educational institutions in the US and UK have opened campuses in other countries, and China has been a key beneficiary. A growing democratic India with a large demographic dividend – about 700 million people or half of its population below 30 – has plenty to offer as it seeks to become the world’s talent factory. The IITs and IIMs have shown the way.