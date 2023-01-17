Mint Explainer: The win-win case for foreign university campuses in India

The success story of IITs and the IIMs is instructive. India's best institutes are known more for the prodigious talent of their alumni than for the infrastructure and pedagogy they provide. Acing the IIT and IIM entrance examinations (JEE and CAT respectively) is a daunting challenge for most. The sheer number of applicants has forced these institutions to keep raising the difficulty levels of the entrance examinations – in some ways, making them more an exercise in elimination than active selection, at least in the initial rounds.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}