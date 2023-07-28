Opinion
Mint Explainer: Two new bills seek to reform nursing and dentistry
Summary
- The Lok Sabha passed the The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023 and the National Dental Commission Bill, 2023 on July 28
New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Friday passed the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023 and the National Dental Commission Bill, 2023, which seek to regulate nursing and dental education and practice. These bills will replace the Indian Nursing Council Act, 1947 and the Dentists Act, 1948.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
×