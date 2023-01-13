Mint Explainer: West sending tanks to Ukraine is calculated risk tolerance2 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 01:15 PM IST
- Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz likely views sending tanks as a provocative step, a point of no return.
In another sign of deepening Western involvement in the Russo-Ukrainian war, Britain and Poland recently unveiled their intention to supply tanks to Ukraine. Once seen with trepidation as a step towards general conflict with Russia, this decision reflects an increased risk tolerance among Western countries. Mint explains its significance.