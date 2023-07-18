Mint Explainer: What are Niti Aayog’s ‘dimensions’ of poverty?

An estimated 135 million Indians exited ‘multidimensional poverty’ – a measure of deprivation beyond money – between 2015-16 and 2019-21, Niti Aayog said on 17 July. The year ranges correspond to the last two rounds of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS), on which the calculations are based. Mint explains.

What is ‘multidimensional poverty’?

Poverty has traditionally been measured through money, using income and consumption. But it’s possible to cross (or make progress on) the monetary poverty line while lagging behind on other basic necessities. The UN makes reference to this in its sustainable development goals, saying it aims to halve the share of people living in poverty “in all its dimensions" by 2030.

The multidimensional poverty index (MPI) measures indicators across education, health and living standards. The UN Development Programme’s (UNDP) annual global MPI was introduced in 2010. Niti Aayog came out with an Indian version in 2021 with a slightly different methodology, meaning the two cannot be compared.

View Full Image MPI dimensions

What are the findings?

A quarter of Indians were multidimensionally poor (MDP) in 2015-16, a number that fell to 15% in 2019-21, the Niti Aayog’s update showed. Bihar saw the biggest decline (51.9% to 33.8%), followed by Madhya Pradesh (36.6% to 20.6%) and Uttar Pradesh (37.7% to 22.9%). The southern states were already doing well, so their declines were tiny. Kerala had the lowest share of MDP persons at 0.55%.

The number of MDP Indians fell by an estimated 135 million — a 10-percentage-point drop over five years applied to the 2021 population projection. Note that the global MPI estimated India's MDP share at 27.7% in 2015-16 and 16.4% in 2019-21.

Is this a measure of India’s resilience during the pandemic?

Not at all. The national MPI and the global MPI for India use data from the NFHS, which last took place between June 2019 and April 2021. By February 2020, fieldwork was already complete in 22 of the 36 states and Union territories, including some of the most populated states. So the MPI doesn’t reflect any post-pandemic trends.

How is one judged multidimensionally poor?

For each household surveyed in the NFHS, Niti Aayog checks if it is ‘deprived’ across 12 criteria, 10 of which are drawn from the global MPI. For instance, a family is nutrition-deprived even if one member is undernourished. Each criterion is weighted differently in calculating the family’s ‘deprivation score’. Being undernourished, say, counts for 3.5 times what lacking electricity does. If the final weighted score exceeds 33.3% – that is, the family meets at least a third of the criteria – all its members are counted as MDP.

Is there anything else to keep in mind when reading the data?

Yes. No index is perfect: the selection, definition, and weighting of criteria can always be debated. This is not a measure of poverty and is only a complement to monetary metrics.

Secondly, it has been argued that MPI is a “mishmash" of input, process, and outcome indicators, which is undesirable (Maiti and Mehrotra, The Wire, 2022). For example: electricity can be seen as an ‘input’ towards prosperity, schooling as a ‘process’, and dropping out of school or low BMI as ‘outcome’. Yet, the index could serve as an important policy tool as it also provides estimates at the district level.