Mint Explainer: What are Niti Aayog’s ‘dimensions’ of poverty?
Summary
- Poverty has traditionally been measured using just one criterion – money. Since 2021, the Indian government’s think tank has been doing it a little differently, taking a leaf out the UN’s book
An estimated 135 million Indians exited ‘multidimensional poverty’ – a measure of deprivation beyond money – between 2015-16 and 2019-21, Niti Aayog said on 17 July. The year ranges correspond to the last two rounds of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS), on which the calculations are based. Mint explains.
