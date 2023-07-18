Mint Explainer: What are Niti Aayog’s ‘dimensions’ of poverty?

How is one judged multidimensionally poor?

For each household surveyed in the NFHS, Niti Aayog checks if it is ‘deprived’ across 12 criteria, 10 of which are drawn from the global MPI. For instance, a family is nutrition-deprived even if one member is undernourished. Each criterion is weighted differently in calculating the family’s ‘deprivation score’. Being undernourished, say, counts for 3.5 times what lacking electricity does. If the final weighted score exceeds 33.3% – that is, the family meets at least a third of the criteria – all its members are counted as MDP.