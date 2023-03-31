Mint Explainer: What are the promises and perils of AI in health?3 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 01:04 PM IST
With artificial intelligence set to revolutionise healthcare in the coming years, the Indian Council of Medical Research has issued broad ethical guidelines for its use
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recently released broad ethical guidelines on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) – the talk of the town of late – in healthcare. These guidelines delve into issues such as human autonomy, data privacy, biases, accountability and so on, and offer guiding principles to address them.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×