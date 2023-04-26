Mint Explainer: What Biden's 2024 re-election bid means for America2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 12:37 PM IST
- Despite his age, Democrats may choose to back the US president once again since he has previously defeated Donald Trump, his likely challenger
Joe Biden has formally announced that he will seek the presidency once again in 2024. The 80-year-old US president, already the oldest man to have held the office, faces the possibility of a rematch with former president Donald Trump, who currently leads the Republican field. Mint breaks down the significance of Biden’s announcement.
