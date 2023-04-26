Mint Explainer: What Biden's 2024 re-election bid means for America

Joe Biden has formally announced that he will seek the presidency once again in 2024. The 80-year-old US president, already the oldest man to have held the office, faces the possibility of a rematch with former president Donald Trump, who currently leads the Republican field. Mint breaks down the significance of Biden’s announcement.
- “When I ran for president four years ago, I said we are in a battle for the soul of America. And we still are," President Biden said in a video announcing his intention to seek re-election.
- He argued that he needed more time to “finish the job". He slammed “extremists" in the opposition for “dictating what healthcare decisions women can make, banning books, and telling people who they can love".
- Some see merit in another Biden run for the presidency. With Trump once again looking likely to win the Republican nomination, Democrats may prefer to stick with Biden since has already defeated Trump in a presidential election.
- Biden also has his achievements to talk about. At home, he has passed legislation to combat climate change, reduce healthcare costs and attract investments, particularly in advanced and renewable technologies. Abroad, he has taken a strong line on China and has restored America’s traditional alliance-based approach to international politics.
- Liberals are also likely to rally around the president after a Supreme Court ruling upholding the right to abortion for women was overturned. This issue is likely to fire up Biden’s base.
- However, there are also concerns about Biden’s candidacy. His approval rating remains low and concerns about his age abound, given that he would be 86 by the time he completed a potential second term.
- He also faces domestic challenges such as persistent high inflation, which has caused significant pain to households. Economic growth is also likely to take a hit in the coming year, which does not bode well for Biden. He is also unlikely to have any major legislative accomplishments, given that the Republicans now control the House of Representatives.
- Ultimately, Biden may have to count on the fact Trump is a highly divisive and hugely unpopular figure for a substantial chunk of voters. This, and Trump’s legal troubles, have caused some within the Republican party to ask whether they might be better served by a younger challenger, such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
