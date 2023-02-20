Mint Explainer: What came out of the Blinken-Wang Yi meeting?
- Far from reducing tensions, the US secretary of state’s meeting with China’s top diplomat underscored the vast chasm that still separates Washington and Beijing
Amid much anticipation and tension, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and China’s top diplomat Wang Yi met in Germany on Saturday. The meeting was in the aftermath of the bizarre Chinese spy balloon saga, which derailed an expected Sino-American push to lower tensions. Mint breaks down what came out of the Blinken-Wang Yi meeting.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×