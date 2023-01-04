Mint Explainer: What demonetization really achieved3 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 01:57 AM IST
- Note ban squeezed black money in real estate, but cash remains king
Let’s recall the lofty intentions behind demonetization. The primary objective was to suck out black money from the system and move India towards a digital super-highway where cash was no longer king. The attempt delivered on some counts, especially in real estate. And it may have paved the way for making the gold market more transparent too. Over the decades, many Indians have parked illicit cash in property and gold. Still, cash retains its popularity despite the emergence of digital platforms, and for a simple reason – it offers anonymity in financial transactions, unlike digital transactions which leave a trail.