Mint Explainer: What demonetization really achieved

The economic misery aside, almost 99% of the demonetized currency – or about ₹15.44 trillion – found its way back to the banks. Less than 1% stayed outside the formal banking system. Two factors may have contributed to the demonetization calculations going awry -- First, many Indians do not hoard black money in cash in big quantities, but instead prefer to park it in property and gold. Also, many Indians appear to have found people who didn’t have black money to convert their stash to white. So, black money was routed through different channels into the banking system, converting it to white money.