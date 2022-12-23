Mint Explainer: What did Zelensky get out of his America visit?2 min read . 01:58 PM IST
- Ukrainian President Zelensky's major goal was to ensure continued American support for his country.
Ukrainian President Zelensky touched down in Washington for a landmark visit even as the conflict in Ukraine completes 10 months. Mint breaks down the highlights of Zelensky’s visit.
This was President Zelensky’s first visit to a foreign country since his country was invaded by Russia on February 24. After breakout successes over the last few months, Ukraine’s forces have confronted intense fighting and slowing gains as winter has set in.
The Ukrainian leader’s major goal was to ensure continued American support for his country. America has provided around $68 billion in aid to Ukraine and is the country’s largest foreign backer.
During his visit, Zelensky secured an important security assistance package to Ukraine valued at $1.8 billion. This included the Patriot missile defence system, which is one of America’s most valued military systems. It is expected to help Ukraine's air defence capabilities. However, the supply of Patriot systems will be limited.
Zelensky also made a historic address to both houses of the US Congress. In his speech, he drew parallels between America’s history of fighting foreign attacks and Ukraine’s resistance to Russian forces. He painted Ukraine’s battle as one for democracy, independence and sovereignty
In an act of showmanship, he also unfurled a Ukrainian flag signed by frontline soldiers to rapturous applause. He praised America and the Biden administration for its support during the war but stated that still more was needed.
However, a key focus of Zelensky’s visit was convincing the increasingly sceptical Republican Party to continue backing the war. In recent months, prominent figures in the party have expressed increasing scepticism about sending billions in aid to Ukraine.
One Republican boycotted Zelensky’s speech and seven others pointedly remained seated while the Ukrainian President received one standing ovation after another. However, a large section of the party is in favour of continued support to Ukraine.
Zelensky also hopes to secure another nearly $50 billion package in military and humanitarian assistance which will take the American aid to Ukraine to well over $100 billion.
