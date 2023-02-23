Mint Explainer: What does Google's new quantum computer achievement mean?
- Google announced on Wednesday that it has reduced errors in quantum computers as part of its six key milestones, but fully fault-tolerant quantum computers are still many years away
While Microsoft and Google battle each other with their artificial intelligence-powered chatbot-cum-search-engines called Bing and Bard, respectively, in a bid to stay relevant to users, Google is simultaneously racing to develop a fault-tolerant quantum computer.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×