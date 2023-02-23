Mint Explainer: What does Google's new quantum computer achievement mean?

In an April 2022 interview, Dario Gil, senior VP and director of IBM Research, said, “We still haven't crossed the threshold of quantum advantage (the so-called quantum advantage or quantum supremacy is a point when a quantum system performs functions that today's classical computers cannot) but they are quantum computers, nonetheless...The error rate of the qubits is also improving tremendously (we can get to 10 to the power of minus 4 error rates). And the algorithms and software – the techniques we use for error mitigation and error correction – is also improving. If you combine all of this, (and) if you want to be conservative, we're going to see quantum advantage in this decade."