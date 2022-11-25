Mint Explainer: What ex-spymaster's rise says about Pak and spells for India1 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 12:49 PM IST
- Former ISIS chief Asim Munir as Pak army chief is a sharp contrast to Bajwa who tried to normalise relations with India.
On Thursday, Pakistan's information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced that Lt. Gen. Asim Munir would take over as the country's new Chief of Army Staff. Given the power enjoyed by the military in Pakistan's domestic politics, the appointment is crucial both for Pakistan and for India.