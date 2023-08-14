Opinion
Mint Explainer: What GST data reveals about Indian businesses
Summary
- It confirms the general principle of 'vital few' – that in any data set, the bulk of the effects come from a few of the causes
Granular data available from Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) offers insights into the composition of businesses and their contribution to the exchequer. Mint takes a closer look at the trends.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more