Mint Explainer: What GST data reveals about Indian businesses

What are compliance levels like?

Tax-return filing has increased steadily over time. With a host of rule changes relating to availability of tax credits and higher reporting requirements, GST compliance and the efficiency of the indirect tax system have increased. Over a million sales returns in GSTR-1 form are filed every month. Compliance on filing GSTR-3B return forms by the due date, showing a summary of monthly transactions, is in the region of 80%. This compliance level rises if delayed filings are also included.