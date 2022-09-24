Mint Explainer: What Huawei's 'US-free' supply chain would mean for China

Should Huawei succeed, it would be a limited, but substantially successful attempt at building out a supply chain for a major Chinese firm that does not rely on US technology. While the company would still lack access to the highly advanced chips that it needs for its smartphones, China is scrambling to assemble these capabilities at home. Contrary to widespread assessments, Shanghai-based Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) has managed to produce a highly advanced 7 nm chip without the cutting-edge lithography technology used by other manufacturers. While questions surround SMIC’s ability to mass-produce these chips and their processing quality, it does indicate that China has managed to survive American technology sanctions and stagger on.