Mint Explainer: What is behind ICAI's review of Byju's financial statements?

What does ICAI’s review of financial statements of companies entail?

ICAI takes up financial statements of companies including the auditor’s report for a review either on its own accord or on a reference from a sectoral regulator. The review involves multiple stages. The financial statements are first examined by an independent reviewer and then by a panel of experts before ICAI’s Financial Reporting Review Board (FRRB) takes a look at the documents. Where material violations by the auditor are detected, the matter is referred to ICAI’s disciplinary committee for initiating investigation and action against the auditor. If the auditor has flagged any irregularity in the company, that forms the basis for other regulators to take action under their respective laws. If the non-compliance of the auditor is not material and does not affect the true and fair view of the financial statements, then the auditor is issued an advisory.

