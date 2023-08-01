Opinion
Mint Explainer: What is direct overseas listing and how will it benefit firms?
Summary
- Few institutional investors in India, such as mutual funds and insurance companies, are willing to bet big on loss-making companies like most Indian tech startups
The union government is planning to allow Indian companies to list overseas directly. Speaking at an event in Mumbai last week, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government has decided to allow companies to list at the International Financial Services Center (IFSC) GIFT City to start with before expending this to other countries.
