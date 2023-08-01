Mint Explainer: What is direct overseas listing and how will it benefit firms?

The bulk of Indian startups are funded by venture capital and private equity. After a specified investment cycle, these funds seek to cash in and exit the company by listing it on stock exchanges. While some large companies such as Paytm and Zomato have managed to list in Mumbai, it may not be the best destination for small and mid-level startups. That's is because few institutional investors in India, such as mutual funds and insurance companies, are willing to bet big on loss-making companies. There is more demand for such companies overseas.

