Mint Explainer: What is Jackson Hole conference and why does it matter?

All eyes are on the Jackson Hole conference that starts today in Wyoming, US, where biggest names of the economic and financial world come together every year to discuss most important issues of the day. "One thing that you can say about the Jackson Hole symposium," Alan Greenspan, chairman of the US Federal reserve for five terms, once said, "is that we all put the symposium on our calendar each year and then adjust everything else." The most-awaited event at the conference is Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech on Friday in which he is expected to shine some light on future policy moves.