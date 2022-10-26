Mint Explainer: What Pakistan's exit from the FATF Grey list means for the world

Originally, it comprised the G7 countries, the European Commission and eight other states, but its membership has increased to 39, comprising 37 nations, and two regional organizations, the European Commission and the Gulf Cooperation Council. It has one Observer (as is common with other international organizations, the path to membership goes through becoming an observer), Indonesia. It has Associate Members: regional organizations such as the Asia Pacific Group that work on advancing the FATF agenda in different regions of the world; and a number of Associate Observers, mostly financial organizations. India is a member, as is China, apart from most large economies. Pakistan is not a member, but is one of the more than 200 countries that have signed up to observe FATF norms and are observed by FATF-Style Regulatory Bodies, such as the Asia Pacific Group.

