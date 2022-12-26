Mint Explainer: What Prachanda's rise in Nepal means for India3 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 12:51 PM IST
- Prachanda's return to power may be a concern for India given that his relationship with New Delhi is complicated, to say the least.
Pushpa Kamal Dahal, a Nepali communist leader better known by the name “Prachanda", is set to become Nepal’s prime minister for the third time. Prachanda's dramatic return to the top job may be an unwelcome Christmas surprise for India given Nepal’s importance in its neighbourhood policy and its competition for influence with China