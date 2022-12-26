Pushpa Kamal Dahal, a Nepali communist leader better known by the name “Prachanda", is set to become Nepal’s prime minister for the third time. Prachanda's dramatic return to the top job may be an unwelcome Christmas surprise for India given Nepal’s importance in its neighbourhood policy and its competition for influence with China

Nepal held its general elections recently, which saw incumbent Prime Minister Sher Singh Deuba of the Nepali Congress go up against KP Sharma Oli’s Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist Leninist). Prachanda’s Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) was part of Prime Minister Deuba’s coalition government heading into the elections.

Once the results were in, Deuba’s Nepali Congress emerged the largest party and won 89 seats in the 275 member parliament. Oli’s CPN (UML) won 78 seats while Prachanda’s CPN (MC) took 32 seats.

You might also like

Market needs a Santa rally as Dec sees 32-yr low returns

Need credible fiscal consolidation path: Bibek Debroy

Where is the PSU stocks rally headed?

Trends that defined India’s stock markets this year

Intense negotiations over the formation of the next government began between Deuba and Prachanda, which ultimately broke down after the latter staked a claim to becoming the first prime minister of the newly elected coalition. On Christmas Day, Prachanda’s CPN (MC) announced that it would instead form a government with KP Sharma Oli’s CPN (UML) and a coalition of smaller parties.

Nepal’s president then appointed Prachanda as Prime Minister and head of a 168-member coalition. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Nepali leader for his elevation to the top job.

This will be Prachanda’s third stint as Nepal’s prime minister. He served for a year between 2008 and 2009 as the country’s first prime minister post the abolition of the monarchy. He also served between 2016 and 2017.

Prachanda rose to power through Nepal’s communist movement. He led the country’s Maoist guerilla movement during the bloody civil war that ravaged the mountainous, landlocked country between 1996 and 2006. He also played a key role in bringing the conflict to an end and transitioning Nepal towards a parliamentary democracy.

His return to power may be a concern for India given that his relationship with New Delhi is complicated, to say the least. He rose through the ranks of a movement that opposed India’s influence in Nepal and led an insurgency against the Royal Nepal Army, which was backed by India. However, he also worked with the Indian government to bring Maoist parties into the political mainstream and strengthen the country’s democratic transition.

Since then, the relationship has fluctuated wildly. Prachanda blamed India for his fall from power in 2009 and 2017, steered Nepal closer to China, and has clashed with New Delhi over territorial issues. However, he has also sought to engage India from time to time and met with BJP President JP Nadda in July 2022 in New Delhi.

New Delhi will be concerned about Kathmandu’s possible strategic drift towards China. KP Sharma Oli, Prachanda’s main coalition partner, has steered his country towards a closer relationship with Beijing. Oli was the prime minister when India-Nepal relations ran into trouble over territorial disputes in Kalapani and Lipulekh among other areas.

Prachanda will also have his hands full with Nepal’s incipient economic crisis. The country’s trade deficit has increased, foreign exchange reserves are dwindling and inflation has pushed up the price of essential items. Restoring economic growth and stability to the country will be a first-order priority for the new government.

Elsewhere in Mint

In Opinion, Manu Joseph explains why Indians behave poorly, especially in flights. Chandrajit Banerjee tells how the budget can enhance our ease of doing business globally. Sarah Green Carmichael says workers aren’t quietly quitting but optimizing time. Long Story probes why the RBI finds it tough to tame inflation.