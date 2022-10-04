Mint Explainer: What's at stake in Brazil's tightening Bolsonaro-Lula race

Bolsonaro is a darling of the Christian right and has painted himself as a defender of traditional family values. His signature achievements include privatising chunks of Brazil’s mammoth public sector and reforming the pension system. He also secured a massive relief package during the pandemic that put cash payments in the hands of poorer Brazilians. However, he has been widely criticised for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic during which 680,000 Brazilians perished. The subsequent economic losses, coupled with the inflation caused by supply chain shocks and the war in Ukraine, have hurt Brazil’s poor. He has opposed abortion rights for women and is a self-professed opponent of sexual minorities. He is also known for his deeply abrasive political style and has been accused of corruption and nepotism.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}