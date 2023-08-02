Opinion
Mint Explainer: What’s in India’s new drugs and cosmetics bill?
Summary
- The Drugs, Medical Devices and Cosmetics Bill, 2023 will replace the 80-year-old Drugs and Cosmetics Act once parliament clears it
The union government is likely to table the Drugs, Medical Devices and Cosmetics Bill, 2023 in the ongoing monsoon session of parliament. Once passed, the legislation will replace the 80-year-old Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 with updated laws and strict regulations for the pharmaceutical sector. The bill also seeks to improve transparency and quality in the drugs and medical-devices sectors. Mint takes a closer look.
