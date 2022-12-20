Mint Explainer: What's next for Trump after criminal charges in riots case?3 min read . 12:48 PM IST
- A US House of Representatives panel has recommended Trump's criminal prosecution in the US Capitol riots case.
After 17 months of deliberations, a select committee of America’s House of Representatives recommended that former President Donald Trump be criminally prosecuted for his role in triggering the January 6, 2021 uprisings.
The committee, formally known as the Select Committee on the January 6th Attack, was set up in July 2021 as a bipartisan committee to investigate the riots that took place in the US Capitol following allegations that the 2020 Presidential elections had been unfairly won by President Joe Biden.
The Committee, which examined former President Donald Trump’s role in spreading doubt about the election results and inciting the subsequent riots, examined scores of witnesses and hours of video footage.
Ultimately, the Committee recommended that Trump be referred to America’s Department of Justice (DoJ) for criminal prosecution. The Committee’s report reads: “Beginning election night and continuing through January 6th and thereafter, Donald Trump purposely disseminated false allegations of fraud related to the 2020 Presidential election in order to aid his effort to overturn the election and for purposes of soliciting contributions. These false claims provoked his supporters to violence on January 6th."
The report accuses the former president of egging rioters on and even placing pressure on his vice-president, Mike Pence, to overturn the results of the election. It also alleges that he attempted to influence the DoJ.
The Committee has ultimately recommended that the former president be prosecuted for four crimes: obstruction of an official proceeding; conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to make a false statement; and inciting, assisting, aiding, or comforting an insurrection
This does not mean that the DoJ will take up the case. America’s legislature does not have the power to formally charge the president and has largely laid out the evidence against the former president.
For its part, the DoJ is already looking into the former president’s activities. In November, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special council to handle matters related to Trump.
It is unclear whether the Committee’s recommendation will sink the former president’s push to fight the 2024 election as the Republican Party’s nominee. Trump’s party has already condemned the Committee as partisan and there may be substantial constituencies who see this process as a “witch hunt" against the former president.
It may, however, hurt his standing with the general public with whom he is already significantly unpopular. This means that while he may clinch the Republican nomination with the support of the party faithful, he will face a tough battle with the general electorate.
