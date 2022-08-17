Mint Explainer: What's special about Super Vasuki, India's train going viral

Longer trains also save labour. A single long train needs fewer workers to manage it than many smaller trains, according to experts. One long train also causes less congestion than three-four smaller trains running on that path in its place. That’s why on saturated sections long trains can help cut transportation time. One long train instead of say, five smaller ones, will also face reduced detention en route. That improves average speed as well as reduces the running time between two stations. Trains like Vasuki can help the Railways meet its target to increase the average speed of freight trains from 22 kmph to 50 kmph.