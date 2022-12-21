Mint Explainer: What takes Zelensky to Washington?2 min read . 03:40 PM IST
- One reason behind Zelensky’s US visit could be to create the pressure needed to pass a new aid package.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is headed to Washington for his first overseas visit since his country was invaded by Russia in February. His visit to America, which is Ukraine’s strongest backer in its struggle against Moscow, has both symbolic and policy ramifications.
News of Zelensky’s visit to the United States was confirmed on Tuesday evening. While the Ukrainian president has hosted numerous leaders and has spoken to them virtually, his trip to Washington will be his first visit to a foreign country since the Russian invasion began on February 24.
During his time in America, President Zelensky is expected to meet with President Biden and also address American legislators. Washington is also expected to give Ukraine its Patriot missile defence system which is meant to help Kyiv repel Russian missile attacks on its infrastructure.
Since the war in Ukraine began, America’s contribution of military, humanitarian and financial aid to Kyiv stands at around $68 billion through three major aid packages. The Biden administration is calling for an additional $37.7 billion to be given to the country.
Thus far, America has contributed around 62% of the aid that Ukraine has received, far ahead of European countries and EU institutions. Part of Zelensky’s motivation for visiting the country may be to help create the pressure needed to pass a new aid package.
The opposition Republican Party has repeatedly grumbled about the cost of funding the Ukraine war, which does not seem to have an end in sight. Numerous senior Republicans, including former president Donald Trump, have questioned billions in support to Ukraine.
Zelensky’s visit may also be aimed at that constituency. His visit would dampen criticism of him among sceptical conservatives and help secure the aid package Ukraine so desperately needs. In January, Republicans will take over the House of Representatives and may begin obstructing aid to Kyiv.
