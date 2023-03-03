Mint Explainer: What the G20 foreign ministers meeting meant for India

Mint Explainer: What the G20 foreign ministers meeting meant for India2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 01:13 PM IST
- The meeting allowed New Delhi to project itself as a major centre of global affairs during a time of geopolitical crisis, but disagreements over the war in Ukraine threatened to overshadow India’s moment in the sun
The much-anticipated G20 foreign ministers meeting concluded in New Delhi on Thursday. Over 40 delegations, including the foreign ministers of almost all the G20 nations, travelled to India, which holds the G20 presidency this year. The meeting’s outcomes were a mixed bag. Mint breaks them down for you.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×