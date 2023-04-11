Mint Explainer: What the Pentagon intelligence leaks reveal2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 01:40 PM IST
- The leaked documents cover a range of subjects, such as Russia’s military strategy in Ukraine, surveillance of US allies, and the enduring weaknesses in Ukraine’s military
A damaging series of classified leaks have put America’s intelligence agencies on the backfoot. Secret documents pertaining to the ongoing war in Ukraine as well as Washington’s ongoing global surveillance operations have been found on a number of social media platforms and forums. Here’s a look at what these documents reveal.
