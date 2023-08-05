Mint explainer: What to expect from COP28 taking place in November in UAE?

The 2023 UN Climate Change Conference will convene from 30 November to 12 December 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Mint explains what to expect from the 28th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28).

Q. What is the UAE COP28 climate action plan?

A. Sultan Al Jaber, president of the COP28 UN climate summit last month laid out his long-awaited plan of action at the meeting of governments in Brussels.

The plan includes all the main aspects of climate action, based on the 2015 Paris agreement, now divided into what Al Jaber termed the four pillars or four Fs: fast-tracking the transition to a low-CO2 world; fixing climate finance; focusing on people, lives and livelihoods; and full inclusivity.

At COP28, for the first time, governments will hold a “global stocktake" that will set out the progress countries have made on the emissions reduction commitments known as nationally determined contributions (NDCs), which were made in Paris.

The stocktake is certain to find that the globe is way off track to meet its Paris goals, but the Cop presidency has decided against naming and shaming individual countries and all countries will be required to submit updated NDCs in September that are tough to meet the 1.5 degrees Celcius goal.

Double energy efficiency commitments, triple renewable energy capacity to 11,000GW globally, and double hydrogen production to 180m tonnes annually by 2030 will be put to governments at Cop28 and are expected to be agreed.

A plan with the world’s biggest oil and gas producers both nationally owned and private sector to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions in line with 1.5 degrees Celcius could be part of Cop28 agenda. If this can be agreed, it would be an astonishing step forward for climate action.

Q. What else to expect from COP28?

A. There will be space available for climate activists to assemble peacefully and make their voices heard in line with UNFCCC guidelines and adherence to international human rights norms and principles.

This came after a joint statement from dozens of human and environmental rights groups in May raised questions about the choice to host the conference in the UAE, saying they fear “severe restrictions imposed by the UAE authorities in recent years will hinder the full and meaningful participation of journalists, activists, human rights defenders, civil society, youth groups, and indigenous peoples’ representatives at COP28."

Large protests have been common at most previous COPs, and limited rallies were allowed at the last UN climate talks in Egypt, where authorities cracked down on demonstrations and detained activists.

COP28 is also expected to transform climate finance by delivering on old promises and setting the framework for a new deal on finance.

COP27 ended with an announcement of a historic loss and damage fund which highlights “$4 to $6 trillion per year needs to be invested in renewable energy until 2030, including investments in technology and infrastructure to allow the world to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.