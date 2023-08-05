Opinion
Mint explainer: What to expect from COP28 taking place in November in UAE?
Summary
- The 2023 UN Climate Change Conference will convene from 30 November to 12 December 2023 in Dubai, UAE. Mint explains what to expect from the 28th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28).
The 2023 UN Climate Change Conference will convene from 30 November to 12 December 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Mint explains what to expect from the 28th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28).
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more