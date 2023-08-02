Opinion
Mint Explainer: What we learnt from US Congressional hearings on UFOs
Summary
- The hearings featured testimony from David Grusch, a former member of the ‘unidentified anomalous phenomena’ task force of the Department of Defence, and former navy pilots Ryan Graves and John Fravor
Last week, the US Congress heard testimony from three individuals – two former members of the navy and one former member of the intelligence community – who claim to have encountered unidentified flying objects (UFOs). From allegations that the US government has recovered the bodies of extra-terrestrial beings, to encounters with strange flying objects, Mint breaks down what was said.
